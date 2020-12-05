Louisiana's Billy Napier defends bold decision to take safety during close game

Louisiana narrowly avoided an upset at the hands of Appalachian State on Friday night, but it was one strange play that drew the attention of fans late in the game.

Ragin Cajuns coach Billy Napier called for quarterback Levi Lewis to intentionally take a safety with the team up 24-19 and on their own 35-yard line. Lewis snapped the ball on fourth down and ran back into his own end zone and eventually out of bounds to give the Mountaineers two points.

Napier defended the play after the game, noting that his special teams unit had trouble snapping the ball when punting during the game.

“What would you do? You want to run the snapper and the punter back out there and see if you can do that?” Napier asked, according to ESPN.

“I mean we could do that if you want. But we felt like the best opportunity to win was to take a safety there and make sure we didn't give up a bad play,” he added.

Luckily, the Ragin Cajuns came away with the 24-21 victory.

Appalachian State returned the ensuing free kick to the team's 45-yard line and got into position to tie the game but its kicker had the game-tying kick tipped at the line of scrimmage.

With the win, Louisiana will play Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Championship game next week.