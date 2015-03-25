Louis Oosthuizen out for 2 months because of injuries, to miss PGA Championship

Louis Oosthuizen will take two months away from golf to let a series of injuries heal.

Oosthuizen had to withdraw from the U.S. Open and the British Open because of injuries to his neck, back and hip. He will miss the Bridgestone Invitational this week and the PGA Championship next week at Oak Hill.

The 2010 British Open champion is treating the injuries with rest and strengthening exercises. He hopes to return at the Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland at the end of September.

Oosthuizen is No. 147 in the FedEx Cup standings on the PGA Tour and is not eligible for the four playoff events.