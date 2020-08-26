Lou Holtz, former Notre Dame head coach, says Trump is a 'consistent winner, deserves the be re-elected

Lou Holtz, a former national championship head football coach at Arkansas and Notre Dame, preaches trust, commitment, and love. And there is a statue of Holtz at the prestigious school, and those three words are on it.

Holtz said all of his life he has made choices based on them.

“I used these rules to make choices about everything – my beloved wife of 59 years, athletes I coached, and of course politicians, even President Trump,” Holtz said.

Holtz, who spoke by video at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night, said that he believes Trump is a consistent winner, an outstanding leader, and deserves the be re-elected as our President.

“First I want you to know that I grew up in a one-bedroom house in West Virginia. I may have been poor, but the lessons my parents taught me were priceless,” Holtz said. “They taught me that life is about making choices. Wherever you are, good or bad, don’t blame anyone else. Go get an education. Get to work. You can overcome any obstacles and always remember, that in this great country of ours -- anyone can amount to something special.

He said that he has lived out the American dream by sticking to principles of hard work and responsibility.

"And it works,” Holtz said.

When he was an Army officer, he served with many great Americans “who embraced their responsibility to our country,” he said. He added that he is “so proud of their sacrifice and the opportunity it has provided for so many millions.”

“When a leader tells you something, you’ve got to be able to count on it,” Holtz said. “That’s President Trump. He says what he means, he means what he says, and he’s done what he said he would do at every single turn.”

Holtz says one of the important reasons Trump has his trust is because “nobody has been a stronger advocate for the unborn than President Trump.” Holtz claims “the Biden-Harris ticket is the most radically pro-abortion campaign in history,” and “President Trump protects those lives.”

Holtz also believes Trump is committed to doing his best, and he loves the people and cares about others.

“President Trump always finds a way to get something done,” Holtz said. “If you want to do something bad enough, you will find a way. If not, you will find an excuse, and excuses are a lot easier to find than solutions."

He said that Trump finds solutions, and the choice for president is clear to him.

“President Trump has demonstrated through his prison reform, advocating for school choice and welfare reform that he wants Americans from all walks of life to have the opportunity to succeed and live the American dream," Holtz said. “In President Trump we have a President we can trust, who works hard at making America greater, and who genuinely cares about people.”