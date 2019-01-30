Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Rams' Wade Phillips wears fur coat to Super Bowl to pay tribute to late father

Ryan Gaydos
Defensive Coordinator Wade Phillips of the Los Angeles Rams walks onto the field before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips arrived at Super Bowl LIII on Sunday wearing a cowboy hat with his team-branded tracksuit and a fur coat on top.

While it may have been a funny look to some, Phillips was pay homage to his late father Bum Phillips who wore a similar outfit while he was coaching the Houston Oilers and New Orleans Saints.

“I did it for him,” he told Yahoo Sports on Monday. “Great memories. He always wanted to be in a Super Bowl, so that’s why I did it.”

He added: “He wore that jacket on the sideline during games when it was cold. They wouldn’t let anybody do that anymore. So that was the neat part of it.”

Bum Phillips died in 2013 at the age of 90.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @GaydosFNC.