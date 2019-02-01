Los Angeles Rams' Sam Shields back in Super Bowl after recovery from concussion

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Sam Shields is one of four players bringing some prior Super Bowl experience into Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots – but his journey to get back on the field took awhile.

Shields was a rookie when he helped the Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. But the future Pro Bowl cornerback suffered a concussion -- the fourth of his career -- during the first week of the 2016 season that would alter the course of his career. The Packers cut Shields after the 2016 season and he sat out the entire 2017 season recovering from the concussion.

He said he needed extensive rehab to help alleviate his suffering from headaches.

“The hardest part was not letting my family see everything I was going through,” he told the Associated Press. “I didn’t want to talk to my kids about all I was going through, because I didn’t want them to be going through it with me. All those things that I was going through, I had to deal with by myself. It definitely made me who I am now.”

Shields, who thought about quitting football altogether, persevered and ended up signing with the Rams in March 2018. He played in all 16 games and became a key special teams player. He had a helping hand in the team’s NFC Championship victory, catching a pass from punter Johnny Hekker on a fake punt.

“It feels great to get your name called and to take advantage of it,” he said. “It was a crucial moment. I’ve been in crucial moments before, and I know how to take advantage of it.”

The Rams are looking for their second Super Bowl championship when they take on the Patriots on Sunday in Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.