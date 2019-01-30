Los Angeles Rams fans frustrated over lack of jerseys with Super Bowl patch

The Los Angeles Rams are the home team for Super Bowl LIII and announced after winning the NFC Championship game they were going to wear their throwback royal blue and yellow jerseys.

The Rams started using those colors again when they moved from St. Louis back to Los Angeles after the 2015 season. Elated fans quickly bought up the unique gear with the Super Bowl LIII patch to support their team against the New England Patriots.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE SUPER BOWL LIII COVERAGE

But they soon discovered that getting a blue and yellow jersey with the patch is hard to find. A scan of the NFL Shop and Fanatics showed that the only adult jerseys available with the patch were on the gold and navy blue jerseys – similar to what the team was wearing in St. Louis.

Fans took to social media to express their outrage over the lack of royal blue and yellow jerseys with the Super Bowl patch on it.

“Why does @OfficialNFLShop have the @Patriots throwback red Super Bowl jersey(which they’re not even wearing) but don’t have the Blue and Yellow @RamsNFL Super Bowl jersey that they are wearing?” one Twitter user questioned.

Another person wrote: “Who’s fault is it that there isn’t Rams throwback jerseys with the super bowl patches? @RamsNFL or @NFL meanwhile the patriots have 3 different jerseys with #SBLIII⁠ ⁠ patches on it. @nikestore @OfficialNFLShop?”

PATRIOTS STAR ROB GRONKOWSKI'S SUGGESTIVE REMARK TO FEMALE REPORTER DRAWS BACKLASH

“@Fanatics where are the adult size throwback rams super bowl jerseys with patches? This is truly an embarrassment for your company and @OfficialNFLShop,” another person wrote.

On Monday, the NFL Shop Twitter account responded to some of the criticism.

“The current offering of the jersey has been approved by the NFL. Upon release of the Jersey we will make them available,” the shop wrote.

Fanatics also wrote they were "currently selling Super Bowl Bound items that were approved by the NFL league. Please check our site regularly for updates."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Super Bowl LIII will be played on Sunday in Atlanta.