Los Angeles Rams: Each NFL Draft 2020 selection

The Los Angeles Rams made nine selections during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Rams were among the first teams to take running back in the second round, selecting Cam Akers out of Florida State.

Los Angeles also made a few key selections to bolster their defense.

Here are who the Rams chose during the draft.

ROUND 2, PICK 52: CAM AKERS, RB

The Rams selected running back Cam Akers with the No. 52 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Akers is set to replace Todd Gurley at the position come September. Akers had 1,144 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns in his final season at Florida State.

ROUND 2, PICK 57: VAN JEFFERSON, WR

The Rams selected wide receiver Van Jefferson with the No. 57 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Jefferson is the latest wide receiver taken off the board. He spent his first three collegiate years at Ole Miss before transferring to Florida in 2018. He recorded 49 catches for 657 yards and six touchdowns during his senior season.

ROUND 3, PICK 84: TERRELL LEWIS, LB

The Rams selected linebacker Terrell Lewis with the No. 84 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Lewis has a chance to make an impact with the Rams immediately. Lewis had 31 tackles and six sacks in 10 games for Alabama in 2019.

ROUND 3, PICK 104: TERRELL BURGESS, S

The Rams selected safety Terrell Burgess with the No. 104 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Burgess is the latest Utah defensive back off the board. Burgess had 81 tackles and one interception during his senior season with the Utes.

ROUND 4, PICK 136: BRYCEN HOPKINS, TE

The Rams selected tight end Brycen Hopkins with the No. 136 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Hopkins had 61 catches for 830 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season at Purdue. He is one of the more productive tight ends taken in the draft.

ROUND 6, PICK 199: JORDAN FULLER, S

The Rams selected safety Jordan Fuller with the No. 199 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Fuller played in 14 games for Ohio State in 2019. He had 62 tackles and two interceptions.

ROUND 7, PICK 234: CLAY JOHNSTON, LB

The Rams selected linebacker Clay Johnston with the No. 234 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Johnston played in six games for Baylor in 2019. He had 58 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

ROUND 7, PICK 248: SAM SLOMAN, K

The Rams selected kicker Sam Sloman with the No. 248 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Sloman was a kicker at Miami (OH) and was 79 percent in field goals over the course of his career

ROUND 7, PICK 250: TREMAYNE ANCHRUM, G

The Rams selected offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum with the No. 250 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Anchrum was a solid guard for Clemson during his collegiate career.