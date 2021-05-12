Los Angeles Rams 2021 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

The Los Angeles Rams somehow came out of the NFC West with a wildcard playoff spot in the midst of a whacky 2020 season.

The Rams were bounced in the NFC Divisional Round and it forced the team to re-evaluate what it was doing on offense. Los Angeles traded Jared Goff, its former top draft pick who led them to a Super Bowl just over two years ago, to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford.

With a bigger arm at quarterback and a solid defense led by Aaron Donald, the Rams could be looking at another run to the playoffs out of the NFC West. Winning the division isn’t going to be any easier as their rivals are loaded up and ready to go as well.

The Rams are expected to welcome fans into SoFi Stadium for the first time this season. They will do so before their roommates, the Los Angeles Chargers, get to host a game in the relatively new building. In Week 1, the Rams will take on the Chicago Bears.

Los Angeles will wrap the season in Week 18 at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s who the Rams will be matching up against in 2021.

Home Opponents: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Bears, Lions, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Titans

Away Opponents: Cardinals, 49ers, Seahawks, Packers, Vikings, Giants, Texans, Colts, Ravens

Combined Opponents 2020 record: 140-132

Here’s the Rams’ 2021 regular-season schedule: