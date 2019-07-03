Los Angeles Marathon runner, 70, who set record time disqualified after officials determined he cheated

A 70-year-old Los Angeles Marathon runner who set a record run for his age group during the event in March was disqualified Sunday after officials determined he violated several rules.

Dr. Frank Meza ran a 2:53:10 during the event a few months ago, which according to Runners World, set off a number of alarms.

Los Angeles Marathon officials said in a statement Meza re-entered the course from a position “other than where he left off.”

“The video evidence is confirmed by a credible eyewitness report and our calculation that Dr. Meza’s actual running time for at least one 5K course segment would have had to have been faster than the current 70-74 age group 5K world-record [an impossible feat during a marathon],” the statement read.

Meza told the Los Angeles Times he left the course searching for a bathroom and walked along the sidewalk before he could find one. He asserted to the paper that he “didn’t cut the course.”

Meza vowed he would run again in the 2020 Los Angeles Marathon with an observer to prove that he can run the race in less than three hours.

Marathon officials award Dan Adams first place in the 70-74 age group. He finished with a time of 4:10:07.