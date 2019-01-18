Los Angeles Lakers' Michael Beasley attempts to enter game with wrong shorts

Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley doesn't spend a lot of time in games for the Lakers. He'll spend even less time on the floor if he keeps showing up with the wrong clothes, as he did Thursday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Beasley, who is averaging under 10 minutes per game this season, went to the scorers’ table to enter the game in the first quarter, but soon realized he was wearing his practice shorts.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE NBA COVERAGE

The 11-year veteran played it cool and jogged back to the locker room to retrieve his playing shorts. He ended up playing 8:37, scoring five points, grabbing two rebounds and adding two assists.

Los Angeles ended up winning the game in overtime, 138-128.

Beasley is averaging 7.1 points and 1.9 rebounds for the Lakers this season