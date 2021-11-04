Los Angeles HS football team misses playoffs over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

LOS ANGELES—A high school football team in Los Angeles will be forced to miss the playoffs this year because not enough players are fully vaccinated, according to a report.

Fox 11 reported that Crenshaw High School’s football season ended on Sunday when the Los Angeles Unified School District vaccination guideline came into effect. High school football teams must have at least 18 players fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to compete. Crenshaw has 13 players vaccinated.

Robert Garrett, the head coach at the school since 1988, told the station that his staff has been encouraging players and their parents to get vaccinated.

"But those are individual choices," he said. "And I have no control over that."

CLICK HERE FOR THE LASTEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

The station spoke to one parent who said it is unfair these players don’t get to compete over the mandate.

"It should be a free choice if you’re going to be vaccinated or not," Lala Brown, the parent said. She said there should be a testing option.

LAUSD voted in September to require students age 12 and up to be fully vaccinated — with those who take part in sports and other extracurricular activities receiving both of two shots by the end of October and all others by Dec. 19.

Students who can’t show proof of vaccination won’t be permitted to have in-person learning following the end of winter break on Jan. 11 unless they have a medical or other exemption.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This action is not about violating anybody’s rights," school board member Monica Garcia said at the time. "This action is about doing our job to be able to offer public schools that children can come to school and be safe."

The Associated Press contributed to this report