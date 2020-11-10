Los Angeles Dodgers organization has 5 positive virus cases

The Los Angeles Dodgers organization has five people that have tested positive for the coronavirus. That’s according to figures from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

County health officials say one family member from the organization also has tested positive. The identities of those testing positive have not been released and the team has not commented publicly.

The Dodgers won the World Series on Oct. 27. It’s not clear if the number of positive tests includes third baseman Justin Turner.

He was removed from the team’s clinching win in Game 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19. Turner was placed in isolation, but after the game he celebrated on the field in Texas with his teammates.