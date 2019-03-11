Los Angeles Dodgers' Joe Kelly suffers strange injury during spring training

The 2019 season hasn’t even started yet and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly may have suffered arguably the strangest injury of the year.

Kelly, who signed a three-year, $25 million deal with the Dodgers in the offseason, missed three days while nursing a back injury he suffered during five hours prepping a crawfish boil for a team dinner.

“It wasn’t pitching. It was cooking,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday, according to MLB.com. “Standing a little too long. That’s one of the more unique ones. The message is, I have to keep him away from the stove. We’ll keep him away from the jambalaya.”

Kelly is expected to return to the mound sometime this week.

The 30-year-old righty helped the Boston Red Sox to a World Series title last year, against the Dodgers. He had a 4.39 ERA in 73 games with 68 strikeouts in 2018. In the World Series, Kelly posted five scoreless outings, striking out 10 in six innings.