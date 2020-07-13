Los Angeles Dodgers: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook
What to know about the team going into the 2020 season
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most successful teams in baseball over the last seven years. The team has won seven straight NL West titles and appeared in two World Series but hasn’t claimed a championship since 1988.
Could the coronavirus pandemic-shortened season change that for the Dodgers? There’s a good chance since the team only has to play 60 games. The team made some serious moves in the offseason to ensure that the team makes the playoffs again.
Los Angeles traded for Mookie Betts and David Price in the offseason. The team also brought back Alex Wood in the offseason after trading him to the Cincinnati Reds during in the winter of 2018.
While the team thought Price would have been in the rotation, the pandemic messed up those plans. Price opted out of the 2020 season due to health concerns. Kenley Jansen also tested positive for the illness but he is expected to play during the season.
The team still has a young group of stars who could lift the Dodgers to their first title in more than 20 years.
Los Angeles was 41-19 through 60 games in 2019.
2019 finish: 1st NL West
2019 record: 106-56
Manager: Dave Roberts
Projected Starters
C: Will Smith
1B: Max Muncy
2B: Chris Taylor
3B: Justin Turner
SS: Corey Seager
OF: Joc Pederson
OF: Cody Bellinger
OF: Mookie Betts
DH: A.J. Pollock
Projected Rotation/Closer
SP: Clayton Kershaw
SP: Walker Buehler
SP: Julio Urias
SP: Alex Wood
SP: Ross Stripling
CL: Kenley Jansen
