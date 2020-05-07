Los Angeles Chargers 2020 schedule: Opponents, dates, times & more

Part of the allure with the Los Angeles Chargers going into the 2020 season is how they will respond to being without Phillip Rivers and Melvin Gordon on the offensive side of the football.

Los Angeles is preparing for a quarterback battle between Tyrod Taylor and Justin Herbert while and Austin Ekeler in the backfield taking a majority of the carries. Taylor is going to go into training camp as QB1 but it’s unclear how close Herbert will be behind him.

Los Angeles got better on the defensive side of the ball when they team added linebacker Kenneth Murray. Along with Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa, Murray will add a nice touch down the Chargers’ defense for the 2020 season and beyond. Not only that, but Los Angeles also added Chris Harris in the secondary from the rival Denver Broncos.

The AFC West is going to be a tight division.

Here are the Chargers’ matchups for the 2020 regular season.

Home Opponents: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

Away Opponents: Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

Combined Opponents 2019 Record: 126-130

Here is the Chargers’ regular-season schedule.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM