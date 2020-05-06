Los Angeles Chargers 2020 schedule: 3 intriguing matchups

The Los Angeles Chargers are about to enter a new era of their franchise after Philip Rivers was at the helm of the offense for nearly 20 years.

The Chargers will either have Tyrod Taylor or Justin Herbert starting in Week 1 and will have to compete in the rigid AFC West. Los Angeles will also have Austin Ekeler taking a majority of the carries.

Los Angeles got better on the defensive side of the ball when they team added linebacker Kenneth Murray. Along with Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa, Murray will add a nice touch down the Chargers’ defense for the 2020 season and beyond. Not only that, but Los Angeles also added Chris Harris in the secondary from the rival Denver Broncos.

Here are three intriguing matchups on the Chargers’ 2020 schedule

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE 2020 CHARGERS SCHEDULE

**

1). DENVER BRONCOS

The Chargers and Broncos will continue their AFC West rivalry in Weeks 11 and 16. Their matchups late in the season may have some playoff implications in the division and in the conference. But it’s the new faces on each that is going to be among the reasons why their games are going to be interesting.

Running back Melvin Gordon will be wearing the orange and white for the Broncos and cornerback Chris Harris will don the powder blue for the Chargers. Those two players returning to their former home stadiums will be intriguing to watch.

2). CINCINNATI BENGALS

The Chargers have an opportunity to either make or break Bengals' top draft choice Joe Burrow. The former LSU star will be looking to have a good start to his career by torching the Chargers. Los Angeles can’t let that happen.

The Chargers’ defense will have to put a stop to any hype the Bengals have surrounding them.

3). NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

The Chargers and Patriots play each other Week 13 and will be without two faces who have made their franchises since 2004 – Rivers and Tom Brady. It will be their first matchup that both of those players will not be on the team.

New England has won the last five matchups against Los Angeles, with their last win coming in the AFC playoffs in 2019.