Los Angeles Chargers: 2020 NFL Draft profile

The Los Angeles Chargers finished 5-11 during the 2019 season.

The Chargers have seven picks going into the draft. The Chargers didn’t acquire any of their picks through trades.

Last year, the Chargers selected defensive tackle Jerry Tillery. He played in 15 games and recorded two sacks and 17 tackles in those games.

Here are the Chargers’ draft picks.

DRAFT PICKS

First Round, No. 6 overall

Second Round, No. 37 overall

Third Round, No. 71 overall

Fourth Round, No. 112 overall

Fifth Round, No. 151 overall

Sixth Round, No. 186 overall

Seventh Round, No. 220 overall

Here are some of the Chargers’ key free-agent acquisition and departures.

ACQUISITIONS

Bryan Bulaga, OL (signed from GB)

Chris Harris, CB (signed from DEN)

Darius Jennings, WR (signed from TEN)

Linval Joseph, DT (signed from MIN)

Nick Vigil, LB (signed from CIN

Trai Turner, OL (signed from CAR)

DEPARTURES

Adrian Phillips, S (signed with NE)

Derek Watt, FB (signed with PIT)

Geremy Davis, WR (signed with DET)

Jatavis Brown, LB (signed with PHI)

Jaylen Watkins, S (signed with HOU)

Melvin Gordon, RB (signed with DEN)

Nick Dzunbar, LB (signed with TEN)

Philip Rivers, QB (signed with IND)

Russell Okung, OL (traded to CAR)

Thomas Davis, LB (signed with WAS)

Travis Benjamin, WR (signed with SF)

UNSIGNED FREE AGENTS

Brandon Mebane, DT

Damion Square, DT

Dylan Cantrell, WR

Lance Kendricks, TE

Michael Schofield, OL

Ryan Groy, C

Sean Culkin, TE

Spencer Drango, OL

Sylvester Williams, DL

Troymaine Pope, RB