Los Angeles Angels’ Jonathan Lucroy, Kevan Smith botch home run high-five celebration

The Los Angeles Angels' catching tandem of Jonathan Lucroy and Kevan Smith may have gotten knocked down, but they got back up again. Literally.

Lucroy smashed a 401-foot homer — his first in an Angels jersey — during the second inning of Monday night’s game against the New York Yankees in Anaheim, Calif. The catcher crossed home plate and high-fived Kevan Smith, who was serving as the team's designated hitter. And if his home run didn't accurately display Lucroy's power, his celebratory gesture did, as the high-five sent Smith tumbling backward — his momentum almost taking Lucroy down, too.

The pair appeared to laugh off the botched celebration and the backstops gave each other a pat on the back in the dugout. Lightly.

Lucroy’s home run wasn’t enough to lift the Angels to victory. The four-and-a-half-hour game went 14 innings before the Yankees’ Gio Urshela singled home Gleyber Torres in a disappointing 4-3 loss for the Angels.

Jonathan Holder pitched the final two innings for the Yankees, striking out Angels pitcher Trevor Cahill, who had been forced to pinch hit in the extended game, with a runner on first to end it.

"It's a [tough] loss, but we're good in here," Angels starter Matt Harvey said. "Everybody is staying positive and focused on our task. We'll be fine."

The AL West cellar-dwelling Angels have a 9-14 record.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.