LaVar Ball assures fans Lonzo Ball is staying with Los Angeles Lakers amid trade rumors

LaVar Ball on Tuesday poured cold water on rumors the Los Angeles Lakers would include Lonzo Ball in trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal for star Anthony Davis.

Davis has been linked to the Lakers in reported trade discussions for the past year. Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes told “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that Ball would “probably” have to be included in a deal for Davis. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry reportedly “loved” the idea of Ball in a backcourt with Jrue Holiday.

However, LaVar Ball told "The Herd" his son wasn’t going to leave the Lakers.

“That’s part of LA,” LaVar Ball said of the rumors surrounding Lonzo. “He’s one of the biggest things in LA so you gotta make him part of the trade process…Lonzo ain’t going nowhere.”

Davis’ name has been brought up in trade rumors with the Lakers often and reports suggest he has a better chance of being traded as the NBA Draft approaches.

The Athletic reported Davis has met with Pelicans executive David Griffin and has maintained his desire to be traded. Davis still has one year left on his contract.