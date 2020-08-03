Longtime NFL coach Howard Mudd suffers serious injuries in motorcycle crash: reports

Former NFL coach Howard Mudd was hospitalized in the intensive care unit in Seattle after suffering serious injuries in a motorcycle crash Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

According to FOX 59, Mudd is an “avid biker” and suffered a fractured pelvis and spine following the crash. He reportedly underwent surgery to repair his pelvis and will need further work on his spine.

A friend of Mudd’s shared a text from his wife on the CaringBridge website. The message read: “Docs will regroup & try to determine how best to proceed. He’s awake off and on. Thank you, everyone, for thoughts & prayers.”

Mudd, 78, was a longtime offensive line coach. Since 1974, he’s spent time with the San Diego Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.

He was the offensive line coach for the Colts from 1998 to 2009 and was a part of the Super Bowl XLI-winning team. He was their special offensive assistant in 2019.

Mudd also played seven seasons in the NFL between the 49ers and the Chicago Bears. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and retired in 1971.