London may stage regular-season game next season: Stern

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The NBA is actively considering staging a regular-season game in London next season, Commissioner David Stern said.

Stern, speaking to reporters before Monday's playoff game in Salt Lake City between the Jazz and the visiting Lakers, reaffirmed a previous commitment to bring the NBA to London before the city hosts the 2012 Olympics.

"We're looking," Stern said. "We have nothing hot, but it's a subject under active consideration."

Stern also said the long-anticipated sale of the Nets to Russian businessman Mikhail Prokhorov was expected to be completed before next Tuesday's draft lottery in New Jersey and could possibly be finalized by the end of this week.

