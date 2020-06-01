Liverpool, Manchester United players show support for George Floyd protests

Liverpool and Manchester United of the English Premier League joined other European soccer clubs in showing solidarity with those involved in the George Floyd protests over the weekend.

Liverpool posted a photo Monday of their players taking a knee at midfield on their first day back in training days before the EPL resumes play.

“Unity is strength,” the club tweeted.

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford released a statement on his Twitter account.

“I know you guys haven’t heard from me in a few days. I’ve been trying to process what is going on in the world. At a time I’ve been asking people to come together, work together and be united, we appear to be more divided than ever. People are hurting and people need answers,” Rashford wrote.

“Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter. We matter.”

He also called for justice for Floyd.

The Liverpool players and Rashford joined Bundesliga players who called for justice for Floyd.

England’s 20-year-old winger Jadon Sancho, 21-year-old Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi and 22-year-old Marcus Thuram made statements on the field on Sunday.

“First professional hat trick,” Sancho said on Twitter. “A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together!”

Floyd’s police-involved death last week kicked off widespread protests and unrest across the nation over the course of the week. Video showed Floyd was in custody when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the man’s neck. Floyd screamed for help and later died in a hospital. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, authorities said Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.