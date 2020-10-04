Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer
Published

Liverpool embarrassed in 7-2 loss to Aston Villa in EPL

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 4

Premier League champion Liverpool was humiliated 7-2 by Aston Villa to end its perfect start to the title defense on Sunday.

Ollie Watkins scored a hat trick and Jack Grealish scored twice as Villa made it three wins out of three after only surviving in the league on the last day of last season.

Liverpool became the first reigning Premier League champions to concede seven in a game. The last time it happened in English football's top division was in 1953.

Trending in Sports