Liverpool clinches Premier League title, ends 30-year drought

The 30-year wait is over. Liverpool is champion of England again.

Liverpool clinched its first league title since 1990 on Thursday, ending an agonizing title drought without the players even having to take the field.

Instead, the Premier League crown was secured when Chelsea beat second-place Manchester City 2-1, a result that means City can no longer catch Liverpool with seven games remaining.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

For the city of Liverpool, this has been a party three decades in the making, but the ongoing restrictions caused by the coronavirus meant fans were unable to celebrate in large crowds.

Only a few dozen fans were outside Anfield as the final whistle blew at Stamford Bridge, setting off fireworks and chanting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After a dominant campaign that was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, Liverpool became England’s earliest-ever champion -- and the latest. No team since the inception of the country's league system in 1888 has clinched the title with seven games remaining. And no team has been crowned Premier League champion in June.