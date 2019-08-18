Little League World Series player shows how low a batter can go

It may be the weirdest batting stance in baseball history.

A hitter on the team from Venezuela participating in this year’s Little League World Series in Pennsylvania may have crouched lower in the batter’s box than any player ever has.

ESPN video tweeted by MLB's Cut 4 website from Saturday afternoon’s game against Australia shows 12-year-old Deivis Ordonez nearly sitting on the ground as he takes a pitch for a strike in the fifth inning.

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES PITCHER RECEIVES PRAISE FOR 'UNREAL' SPORTSMANSHIP

Then on the very next pitch, Ordonez stood upright and bunted his way on base. Later, he showed off his dancing skills to the Williamsport crowd.

But his crouching style was so unorthodox that it has already been mimicked by social media sensation “Batting Stance Guy,” who imitates the stances of various ballplayers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for Saturday’s game, Venezuela topped Australia 2-0.

The World Series continues Sunday with two international games and two games between U.S.-based teams.