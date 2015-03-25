Lisicki reaches second Wimbledon semi

Giant-killer Sabine Lisicki reached her second Wimbledon semifinal in three years with a quarterfinal victory Tuesday at the All England Club.

Less than 24 hours after stunning world No. 1, defending champion and five- time overall titlist Serena Williams, the 23rd-seeded Lisicki stayed hot at this fortnight by tackling Estonian Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 6-3 in 64 minutes on Court 1. Lisicki broke Kanepi four times, while the Estonian managed only one break on Day 8.

Tuesday marked the first-ever meeting between Lisicki and Kanepi, who recently returned to WTA action after being sidelined for several months because of a heel injury.

Kanepi is now 0-5 in her career Grand Slam quarterfinals, including 0-2 at Wimbledon.

The big-serving German Lisicki, who has reached at least the quarterfinals in her last four trips here, now awaits the Agnieszka Radwanska-Li Na winner.