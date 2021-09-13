Lisa Wilson faces critics in her DMs amid Jets rookie's NFL debut

The mother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson hit back at trolls who were messaging her over her son’s performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Wilson and the Jets didn’t get a score until the second half and though the rookie’s two touchdown passes made the game closer, the Panthers were still able to hold off New York for the Week 1 win.

According to Terez Owens, Lisa Wilson posted screenshots of some of the messages she was receiving from football fans trolling her over her son.

"Hate is so toxic," she wrote over one of the screenshotted direct messages.

Lisa Wilson and her family showed up at Bank of America Stadium to support Zach and the Jets. She wrote in her Instagram Stories she was able to see him for only about 10 minutes outside the stadium.

The quarterback finished the game with 258 passing yards, two touchdown passes and an interception. Both touchdown passes were to veteran wide receiver Corey Davis, who the Jets picked up in the offseason. He also scampered for a two-point conversion after one of the plays.

"He's only going to get better from this," Jets coach Robert Saleh said of the young quarterback after the game, via the team’s website. "There were so many missed opportunities, even on his end, with regards to just letting it rip and getting the ball out. Even on his interception, he just didn't put the zip that he needed to put on it. The worst-case scenario, the corner was in great shape, he probably would've batted it down anyway. But he tossed up a lollipop. So a lot of great things for him to learn off of."