Lions were once again on the wrong side of history after loss vs. Saints

The Detroit Lions were once again on the wrong side of history on Sunday.

In their Week 4 game against the New Orleans Saints, the Lions took control with a two-touchdown lead, but it quickly dissolved when the Saints scored 35 straight points and ended up winning the game, 35-29 in Detroit.

The Lions lost an NFL record sixth-straight game after taking a double-digit lead.

The streak began last Thanksgiving when they jumped out to a 17-7 lead over the Chicago Bears, but they were outscored, 17-3, the rest of the game and lost 24-20. In Week 16 of last season, the Lions were up 10-0 before falling 27-17 to the Denver Broncos.

In the first game this year, with quarterback Matthew Stafford back under center, the Lions took a 20-6 lead over the Bears, but they allowed Mitchell Trubisky to throw three fourth-quarter touchdowns and the Lions once again lost by a final score of 27-23. In Week 2, the Lions held a 14-3 lead over Green Bay, but Aaron Rodgers and company scored 31 consecutive points in a 42-21 Packers win.

Against the Saints on Sunday, the Lions’ defense allowed five straight touchdowns. Head coach Matt Patricia spoke to reporters after the game about his team’s many collapses in recent memory.

“I really don’t think it’s the same thing over and over," Patricia said. "If you want to break it down, Chicago obviously was the end of the game, where we didn’t do a good enough job. I think Green Bay was obviously the halftime swing, and we never really recovered. This game, I thought we obviously jumped out early, but it was so early in the game, in the first quarter, I think after that we didn’t play very well in the middle of the game and then came back at the end of the game and battled and gave ourselves a chance. Obviously, we didn’t come through.”

Since taking over in Detroit, Patricia, a disciple of legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, has a 10-25-1 record with the Lions, and he has the third-worst winning percentage in franchise history. With that said, Patricia still believes the organization should still believe in him.

"We just lost to the Saints. Let’s just give them credit for this game, they played extremely well,” Patricia said. “I know we got a lot of work to do. Certainly, when I came to Detroit, there was a lot of work to do, and that’s what we’re trying to do. Talking about this year, right now, these first four games, and obviously this one wasn’t good enough. I think after four games, our team can really take a look at itself and say, ‘Hey, we need to play the games (better).’

"Got some work to do here on the bye week, which will be good for us to look at how we need to play going forward. I think that’s probably the most important thing, from that standpoint. What do we do going forward? And how do we win?”