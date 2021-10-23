Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit Lions
Published

Lions surprise Chris Spielman with Ring of Honor induction

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Lions announced they will be inducting former linebacker Chris Spielman into their Ring of Honor.

When Spielman found out, he was moved to tears. It was an emotional moment for someone who thought he was coming to the facility to read a teleprompter for a promo. Instead, however, he was reading his own induction announcement. If you have two minutes and 17 seconds to spare, grab some tissues and watch Spielman’s reaction.

WORTHINGTON, OH - DECEMBER 06:  Chris Spielman addresses students as Muscle Milk teams up with Chris Spielman to support high school athletics at Thomas Worthington High School on December 6, 2011 in Worthington, Ohio.

WORTHINGTON, OH - DECEMBER 06:  Chris Spielman addresses students as Muscle Milk teams up with Chris Spielman to support high school athletics at Thomas Worthington High School on December 6, 2011 in Worthington, Ohio. (Greg Bartram/WireImage)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Spielman spent eight seasons (1988-1994) as the heart and soul of the Lions defense. He racked up 1,138 tackles, becoming the all-time Lions leader in tackles, while garnering four pro-bowl nods. He was one of the most fearsome linebackers of the 90s, but off the field, Spielman dealt with more heartache than anybody should have to.

CANTON, OH - JULY 27:  Linebacker Chris Spielman of the Detroit Lions looks on from the sideline during a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Fawcett Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on July 27, 1991 in Canton, Ohio.  The Broncos defeated the Lions 14-3. 

CANTON, OH - JULY 27:  Linebacker Chris Spielman of the Detroit Lions looks on from the sideline during a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Fawcett Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on July 27, 1991 in Canton, Ohio.  The Broncos defeated the Lions 14-3.  (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

"I was just thinking about Steph there for a second," Spielman said in the video.

Stefanie Spielman, Spielman’s wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer four times during their marriage. Spielman even took a season off in 1998 to be with his wife during her battle, shaving his head in solidarity with her. The disease returned for a fifth time and Stefanie passed away on Nov. 19, 2009, while they were actively raising funds for breast cancer research.

PONTIAC, MI - DECEMBER 17:  Linebacker Chris Spielman of the Detroit Lions looks on from the field after a game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Pontiac Silverdome on December 17, 1994 in Pontiac, Michigan.  The Lions defeated the Vikings 41-19. 

PONTIAC, MI - DECEMBER 17:  Linebacker Chris Spielman of the Detroit Lions looks on from the field after a game against the Minnesota Vikings at the Pontiac Silverdome on December 17, 1994 in Pontiac, Michigan.  The Lions defeated the Vikings 41-19.  (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spielman immediately thinking about his late wife after receiving the greatest accomplishment of his career shows the kind of man he is. He’s always prioritized his family and continues to do so today.