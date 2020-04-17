Lions players not buying into Matt Patricia's teaching, ex-defensive back says

Former Detroit Lions defensive back Glover Quin ripped coach Matt Patricia and said that he was the one who was the problem in the team’s locker room.

Quin told 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday that Patricia came in and tried to change the entire culture of the team. He called Patricia arrogant in the radio interview.

“We were changing the perception for the Detroit Lions, and then all of sudden Matt Patricia comes in and feels like, I gotta change the whole culture,” Quin said of the former New England Patriots coach who took the reins in 2018. “And we’re like, 'You don’t have to change the culture. The culture is good. They just maybe want you to get us over the hump.’”

Quin added: “Coach Patricia came in and tore it all down and a lot of the guys didn’t really want to buy into what he was teaching because of the way he presented it. His attitude, his persona, his arrogance, things like that made people not really want to buy into it. That was the disconnect.”

Quin retired after the 2018 season.

Darius Slay also ripped Patricia and the Lions earlier this year. Damon Harrison, a former Lions defensive tackle, admitted earlier this week he was trying to get traded.

The reported turmoil in the Lions locker room may have had an effect on the team’s record. Detroit has not had a winning record since Patricia took over. They have the No. 3 pick of this year’s draft.