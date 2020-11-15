Lions' Matthew Stafford on biggest struggles this season: 'Um, all of it'

The Detroit Lions had high hopes of making the playoffs in 2019 but a broken back would sideline quarterback Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season and with him went any chance of advancing. Those hopes have been dimmed again with a healthy Stafford simply underperforming.

Stafford told the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday that there’s not one thing he can point to that would explain this season's decline.

“It just comes down to throwing and catching,” he said. “Um, all of it. We’re still trying to push the ball down the field. Teams are doing a nice job of trying to keep it in front of them. And I’m trying to take what the defense is giving me.”

He continued: “And as far as the turnovers go, there’s no excuse for those. Just can’t have them. I think four in the last two weeks is too many and I’m going to do everything I can to try to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

At 62.6%, Stafford’s completion percentage is at his lowest (in a full season) since 2013 when he was at 58.5%. He ranks fifth in the league with seven receptions and is projected to finish with 14.

While Stafford isn’t playing bad, he just hasn’t been great, and the 3-5 Lions need great if they’re to have a chance at making the playoffs.

"Whether you're winning a bunch of games or losing a bunch of games, the NFL season is a marathon," Stafford told reporters during his weekly media interview. "It's a grind. It's a marathon. We all know it. We still have a lot of football left, but we have to start playing well."