Detroit Lions' Matt Patricia has sleepless night after tie with Arizona Cardinals

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is not getting any shut-eye after tying the Arizona Cardinals in Sunday’s first game of the season.

The Lions tied the Cardinals, 27-27, with Arizona scoring 18 points in the fourth quarter and both teams kicking a field goal in the overtime period.

Patricia, a second-year head coach, implied Monday during a press conference that he didn’t have an answer to how he felt about the game when he woke up because he never went to sleep, according to Lions Lowdown.

The Lions had a 24-6 lead in the fourth quarter before the Cardinals’ epic comeback.

Patricia better get some sleep. The Lions have their home-opener Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers – who are coming off an overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts.