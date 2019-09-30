Detroit Lions' Kenny Golladay makes incredible grab for late TD; Kansas City Chiefs get last laugh

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay made an incredible late-game catch against the Kansas City Chiefs to briefly give them the lead late in Sunday’s matchup.

Golladay caught a pass from Matthew Stafford near the sideline of the end zone and somehow managed to get both of his feet in bounds and pick up the score.

The touchdown and extra point briefly put the Lions up 30-27 with 2:26 remaining in the game.

However, Patrick Mahomes would lead the Chiefs to a score with about 20 seconds left in the game. Chiefs running back Darrell Williams scored the go-ahead touchdown to put them ahead.

Golladay finished with five receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Kansas City improved to 4-0 with the win and have a Sunday night game against the Indianapolis Colts to look forward to next week.

Detroit fell to 2-1-1 on the season. The team is going into a bye week and then play the Green Bay Packers in a Monday night matchup on Oct. 14.