Lions' Jeff Okudah stuns fans with his 'random thought'

Detroit Lions rookie Jeff Okudah astonished some fans with a “random thought” on Sunday.

The former Ohio State standout, who was selected with the No. 3 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, told his followers that he had never attended an NFL game.

Many fans wondered how that could be possible.

But Okudah soon found out that he wasn’t alone.

Auburn Tigers defensive back Daniel Thomas also conceded that he had never been to an NFL game. Keith Byars, a former NFL fullback and tight end, also said that he had never attended a game before he first played in one.

Okudah won’t have to worry about that anymore. He’s certain to be a starter for the Lions this coming season.

He started all 14 games for the Buckeyes last season and came away with a first-team All-American honoree. As a junior, Okudah led Ohio State with three interceptions and nine passes defended. He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award.

At the scouting combine, Okudah was measured as having 32 5/8-inch arms and 9 1/8-inch hands. He ran a 4.48 40-yard dash, recorded 11 reps on the bench press, and 41 inches at the vertical jump.

The Lions went 3-12-1 last season to earn the third overall pick, making Okudah an enticing selection. He will immediately step in and contribute for a Lions’ secondary, which was ranked among the worst in the league.

The Lions’ selection of Okudah is the first time they’ve drafted a cornerback in the first round since Terry Fair in 1998.

