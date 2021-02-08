Lions' Jeff Okudah donates $1,000 to fund of 5-year-old seriously hurt in Britt Reid crash

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah made a donation to the fund set up for the 5-year-old girl who was seriously injured in a crash involving Kansas City Chiefs assistant Britt Reid.

Okudah, who wrapped up his first season in the NFL, donated $1,000 to the GoFundMe page to help raise money to cover the girl’s medical expenses, according to MLive. The girl, who was identified as Ariel, received more than $320,000 in donations since the page was set up.

Tiffany Verhulst, who set up the donation page, gave a brief update about Ariel’s condition.

"Ariel remains in the hospital in critical condition and is not awake," she wrote. "No progress updates as of right now. Thank you to everyone who has donated to support the family through this hard time, we are so grateful."

ESPN sportscaster Dick Vitale also appeared to donate $1,000 to the fund.

Reid, the 35-year-old son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was under investigation for driving impaired in Kansas City, Mo. after police say he was involved in a multi-car crash near Arrowhead Stadium, FOX4 KC reported. Reid reportedly told officers he had 2 to 3 drinks and was on an Adderall prescription at the time of the incident.

The crash took place near the southbound ramp of I-435, according to FOX4 KC. A driver in a Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas and on the ramp called for help, police said. The police report stated the hazard lights were flashing, but the car’s battery was starting to die when a family arrived in a Chevrolet Traverse and parked near them with their headlights on.

The station reported, citing the crash documents, that a white Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on the ramp to get to the interstate when the driver struck the Impala and hit the Traverse from behind.

The Impala driver was inside the car at the time of the crash and was not hurt and two adults in the Traverse were not hurt either, according to the station.

Reid reportedly told officers he had stomach pain after the crash and later had surgery.

Ariel and another 4-year-old child were the only injuries. The other child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Reid has not faced charges as of yet.