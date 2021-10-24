Lions' Jared Goff on last moments with Rams: 'Some disrespect felt toward the end'

Jared Goff will be looking to pick up the Detroit Lions’ first win of the 2021 season after a handful of close defeats.

However, Goff and the Lions will have to face the Los Angeles Rams. Goff was traded from the Rams to the Lions in the offseason for Matthew Stafford. Both quarterbacks are facing their former teams for the first time and Goff opened up about how he feels about playing the Rams.

While he told reporters earlier in the week he had no ill will toward any of the coaches or former teammates on the Rams, he admitted he felt some disrespect in his last moments with Los Angeles.

"I think to sum it up, like I said, it’ll be fun to see all of those people and it’ll be fun to be there, and of course you’re motivated. Of course, you have the chip on your shoulder, I’ve spoken about that. There was some disrespect felt toward the end. There was some sourness there toward the end and you still feel that. You still have that chip on your shoulder," Goff said Wednesday.

"But at the same time, when the game starts, if I let any of that come into how I’m going to play the game, it would be selfish and I’m going to play the game just how I would any other game. And to be honest, I’m not worried about feeling some type of way once the game starts. I really don’t."

Goff was the quarterback when the Rams got to the Super Bowl during the 2018 season. They lost to the New England Patriots and only scored seven points. Goff was awarded in 2019 with a four-year, $134 million contract before he was traded for Stafford.

The two teams face off at SoFi Stadium at 4:05 p.m. ET.

"Of course, pregame you’re going to see your friends and your old teammates, old coaches, old staff members, and that will be good to see them," he added. "But, when that whistle blows, it’s the same as any other game. The emotions will be out the window by then. They’re really out the window by now."

Goff has 1,505 passing yards, seven touchdown passes and four interceptions in 2021. The Lions are 0-6.