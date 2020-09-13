Lions' Jamie Collins ejected from Week 1 game after making contact with referee

The Detroit Lions signed linebacker Jamie Collins away from the New England Patriots this offseason to help bring some veteran leadership in the locker room. However, his first game with his new team was certainly one he’d like to forget.

Collins, a two-time Super Bowl champion, was ejected in the second quarter of the Lions’ Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears for making contact with a referee with his helmet.

Collins was trying to show the referee that he was being blocked illegally, and when he was making the gesture, the crown of his helmet hit the referee, who immediately threw a flag and ejected the linebacker.

At that point in the game, the Lions’ defense held the Bears in check.

The Lions held a 13-6 lead over Chicago at the half, but Detroit will definitely miss Collins, who was brought in to be the leader of their defense.

Collins had 81 tackles and seven sacks in 16 games for the Patriots last season. He is playing under Matt Patricia, a former Patriots coach