Lions' Frank Ragnow suffers fractured throat, could miss game vs. Titans

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow suffered a fractured throat during the team’s game against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday, according to a report by the NFL Network.

He is expected to miss the Lions’ Week 15 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Ragnow reportedly suffered the injury in the first quarter, but he continued to play the rest of the game and he didn’t allow a pressure, hit, or sack. The injury is very rare, according to the National Center of Biotechnology Information (NCBI). If and when patients who suffer this injury should have surgery is still being debated in the medical community.

The "Lions are consulting with specialists on this right now," according to the Detroit Free Press. "His airway/breathing is fine, and he can eat, but he’s not supposed to talk right now. Trying to determine how much time he’ll need to be out."

It’s going to be interesting to see how Ragnow communicates with his teammates, especially since he plays the center position. Interim head coach Darrell Bevell is expected to address the media on Thursday morning.

Assuming Ragnow can’t play this week, the Lions will rely on former starting guard Joe Dahl or starting left guard Jonah Jackson.