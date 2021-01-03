Lions flagged for roughing passer against Vikings on simple sack, befuddles fans

The Detroit Lions were on the receiving end of what some are calling the worst penalty in NFL history.

With the Minnesota Vikings on the Lions’ goal line, Detroit brought the house to try and sack Kirk Cousins and prevent the team in purple from extending their lead in the fourth quarter.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lions safety Tracy Walker appeared to have gotten to Cousins on a clean sack that would have given Detroit the ball back. But he was flagged for roughing the passer.

The penalty set social media alight.

The Vikings got the ball back, and on the second play after the penalty, Cousins was able to sneak the ball into the end zone for a touchdown and put the Vikings up 37-29 with 10:32 left to play in the game. The touchdown capped off a 14-play, 75-yard drive.

BENGALS' TEE HIGGINS SCREAMS IN PAIN, SUFFERS HAMSTRING INJURY

Luckily, neither team is in contention for the playoffs and the strange penalty won’t have any larger effect on either team.

Minnesota was playing without star running back Dalvin Cook, who missed the game after the death of his father. The Vikings were 6-9 coming into the matchup.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Detroit has not had the season it would have liked to have. The Lions only had five wins coming into the game and will likely have a high pick come draft time.