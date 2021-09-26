Lions fans boo ownership during Calvin Johnson's Hall of Fame ceremony

Detroit Lions great Calvin Johnson was honored with his Hall of Fame ring ceremony during halftime of the team’s game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp congratulated the legendary wide receiver, Lions fans in the stands voiced their frustrations with ownership. The boos passed down from the fans were reportedly louder than when the Ravens ran onto the field prior to the game’s kickoff.

Johnson -- who was wearing his Hall of Fame gold jacket -- appeared to try and quiet the boos, but Lions fans didn’t hold back.

NFL WEEK 3 SCHEDULE, SCORES, UPDATES AND MORE

"Lions fans? Isn't it great to have Calvin Johnson here in Ford Field," Ford Hamp said via ESPN.com. "Calvin, witnessing your amazing career was an honor and a privilege and my family and I want to thank you for all you've done for the Detroit Lions and the many memories you've given our fans. We are really thrilled with your enshrinement into the Hall of Fame and it's so well-deserved."

Johnson, who made his return to Ford Field to receive his ring, was forced to pay the organization back more than $1 million of a signing bonus after his sudden retirement following the 2015 NFL season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's an honor to represent excellence and everything that the Hall of Fame stands for," Johnson said on the field. "It's an honor to represent Detroit, I love you guys. And it's an honor to represent the NFL and the Johnson name on my back. I love you guys. I love the energy that y'all brought every Sunday. I miss you guys and I look forward to great things in the future here in Detroit."