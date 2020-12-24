Lions' Darrell Bevell, four assistants to miss Week 16 game over coronavirus protocols

Detroit Lions' interim head coach Darrell Bevell and four assistants will not be able to appear at Saturday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Lions announced the coaches won’t be able to go to the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive backs coach Steve Gregory and linebackers coach Ty McKenzie will all miss the game.

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will assume coaching duties. Quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan will call plays on offense. Head coach assistant/research analysis Evan Rothstein will be the defensive player-caller.

Defensive assistant Tony Carter will be the defensive backs coach, director of football research David Corraro will be the linebackers coach and William Clay Ford minority coaching assistant Ty Warren will assume the role of defensive line coach.

Bevell will be the first head coach to miss a game because of coronavirus exposure. He told reporters that his assistants will still meet and plan with players virtually.

"As far as the day to day, all the way up to game day we’ll be doing our same rules," Bevell said, via Detroit Free Press. "Again, today, I did our normal red-area install today. We’re watching practice virtually. We’re talking, making corrections with the coaches after, still have all our meetings. Everything’s exactly the same. (Friday's) meetings will be the same. Just will not be able to be there on game day."

Bevell took over as interim head coach for Matt Patricia earlier this season.