Lions' Dan Campbell willing to lose arm if it means hoisting Super Bowl trophy

Dan Campbell wants to change the direction of the Detroit Lions – even if that means losing a body part.

Campbell became the Lions’ eighth head coach since 2000 in the offseason. He replaced Matt Patricia, who was fired during the 2020 season. Campbell, a former NFL tight end, came over from the New Orleans Saints, where he served as an assistant head coach and tight ends coach for five years.

Campbell appeared in a recent episode of Barstool Sports’ "Pardon My Take" podcast and said he was willing to do whatever it takes to get the Lions a Super Bowl trophy.

While facetiously discussing what he thinks it would be like to have a pet lion with him on the sidelines, Campbell was asked whether he would give up an arm to the big cat for a Super Bowl.

"Yes," Campbell said immediately.

The Lions have been in the NFL since 1930, when they were known as the Portsmouth Spartans. The team became the Detroit Lions in 1934. Before the NFL merged with the American Football League, the Lions won four NFL championships – their last coming in 1957.

Since 1957, Detroit has only been in the playoffs 12 times. The team only made the NFC Championship once (1991) and has never made a Super Bowl appearance.

There are only three other teams that have never made a Super Bowl: Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.