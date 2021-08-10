Lions' Dan Campbell on team's roster: 'There are no turds here'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell continued to show his brilliant personality during a press conference with reporters on Tuesday.

He complimented former general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia for doing their part in building a solid roster over the last few years.

"I think we're fortunate because I do believe we have some talented players on this team that have plenty of grit," Campbell said via Audacy.com . "That's a good thing. I think there was a number – I've said this when I walked in – there were a number of guys that were here.

"I think Patricia and Quinn did a great job – there are no turds here. There are no bad guys. These guys work, now. We don't have guys, ‘I’m lazy, blah, blah, blah.’ We don't really have those guys."

Campbell added that he’s very fortunate because that isn’t always the case when a team hasn’t been successful in recent memory. Last year, the Lions finished with an abysmal 5-11 record and a last-place finish in the NFC North.

"These guys work and they're pretty tough-minded," Campbell continued. "It's just a matter of, ‘Hey, this is how you’ve got to win. This is what it takes to win. This is what it takes to be a winner. This is what it looks like. This is how you walk through.’ That's all it is. It's just a matter of sometimes you don't know what you don't know. That's all."