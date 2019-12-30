Detroit Lions' Damon Harrison's emotional response to reporters about future in NFL

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Damon Harrison was emotional in the locker room while talking to reporters about his future following a close loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Harrison finished his eighth season in the NFL with 48 total tackles and two sacks in 15 games for the Lions. Detroit acquired Harrison in a trade with the New York Giants last season.

While talking to the media, Harrison came face-to-face with the realization that he may have played his final snaps the NFL and noted that he has a tough decision to make about his career.

“It's been tough,” Harrison said, according to The Detroit News. “Fought through some injuries all year and wasn't able to ever get back to the form I'm used to. I've got too much pride, man. I've been doing this too long. If I can't be the player I'm used to being, I think my teammates deserve better, my family deserves better, the fans deserve better.”

Harrison, 31, plans to evaluate his career with his family and make a decision from there.

“I've given everything I can give,” he said. “Nobody is more disappointed about this season and my performance than I am. I'm hard on myself, man. Like I said, I've given everything to every team I've played for. I don't feel bad if that's the decision. I've got a lot of thinking to do this offseason. I'm going to seek some different options and try to figure it out because I can't be that guy that I want to be and I know I can be then I've got to hang it up because everybody deserves that.

“When you can't make the plays you're used to making, and you go back and watch the film and you know you don't have any excuses, I think it's just a situation where my mind is saying yes, but my body is saying … I just got to fix it.”

Harrison broke into the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Jets. He emerged as a solid defensive lineman, and as a free agent in 2016 he signed with the Giants. With the Giants, he earned his lone All-Pro selection but became a casualty of the organization’s restructuring and was traded to the Lions.

Harrison said this season has been tough because he’s battled through several injuries, according to The Detroit News.

“It's been something new every week and I'm really just tired of hurting, trying to fight through it,” he said.

Harrison has two more seasons on his current contract with the Lions.