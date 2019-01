The Detroit Lions placed wide receiver Nate Burleson on injured reserve Wednesday.

Burleson broke his right leg during Monday's loss to the Chicago Bears and will undergo surgery on Friday.

The Lions filled Burleson's roster spot by signing wideout Brian Robiskie.

Selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, Robiskie has 39 career receptions for 441 yards and three touchdowns.