Lindsey Vonn to retire after February's world championships

Legendary skier Lindsey Vonn announced Friday she plans to retire from ski racing after the world championships in Sweden, scheduled for Feb. 10.

“It's been an emotional 2 weeks making the hardest decision of my life, but I have accepted that I cannot continue ski racing,” she wrote in an Instagram message. “I will compete at the World Championships in Downhill and SG (super-G) next week in Are, Sweden and they will be the final races of my career.”

Vonn, 34, is the all-time leader in World Cup wins with 82 and originally had planned to retire in December. However, her ailing knees have contributed to her decision to retire sooner than planned.

“My body is broken beyond repair and it isn't letting me have the final season I dreamed of. My body is screaming at me to STOP and it's time for me to listen,” the Minnesota native wrote.

In addition to her World Cup accomplishments, Vonn also won a gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Vancouver Games. She also won two gold medals in the 2009 World Championships in France.

