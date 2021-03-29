Lil Nas X's 'Satan shoes' draws scrutiny from Nick Young; NBA champ says he was 'hacked in the name of Jesus'

One-time NBA champion guard Nick Young was among those unhappy with Lil Nas X releasing so-called "Satan shoes" and vowed his kids would never listen to one of the rapper’s hit songs.

Young followed former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence in his apparent disdain for the sneaker line. The sneakers were in collaboration with MSCHF. The shoes are expected to contain 60 CCs of red ink and they will contain a drop of human blood mixed with ink in the sole of the shoe. There will only be 666 pairs made available.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"My kids will never play Old Town road again.. I’m still debating about wearing @Nike after this come nike a drop of blood for real," Young tweeted Sunday.

Though Young questioned Nike, the apparel company distanced itself from the release. The company said in a statement it "did not design or release these shoes" and do not "endorse them." Young apologized for including Nike in his tweet but claimed he was "hacked."

Young followed up with a tweet early Monday.

TREVOR LAWRENCE NO FAN OF LIL NAS X'S 'SATAN SHOES’

"Look y’all can beef with the devil all y’all want ... I was hacked in the Name of Jesus ....."

Lawrence also was perturbed over the sneaker release.

"Line has to be drawn somewhere. Smh," Lawrence wrote on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the sneakers were criticized, the shoes reportedly sold out in under a minute.

Fox News' Dan Canova contributed to this report.