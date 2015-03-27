Lightning's St. Louis seeking payback vs. Penguins

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Martin St. Louis won't have any trouble adjusting his playoff game face.

Three broken teeth and a fat lip took care of that.

Following a late-night trip to the dentist, St. Louis was at practice Thursday vowing even the score a day after a series-opening 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The best way he figures to do that is by keeping his emotions in check while providing the Lightning offense a spark in solving goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in Game 2 of the series at Pittsburgh on Friday.

Though still unhappy no penalty was called, St. Louis says he's "moved on" after being cracked across the mouth by an errant stick from Penguins defenseman Zbynek Michalek in Game 1.