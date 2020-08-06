Lightning's Barclay Goodrow delivers vicious hit to Bruins' Anders Bjork

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Barclay Goodrow delivered a vicious hit to Boston Bruins winger Anders Bjork during the team’s 3-2 win on Wednesday.

In the middle of the ice, Goodrow caught Bjork up high in the third period with the game tied 2-2. Goodrow was penalized two minutes for charging. The hit came after Bjork took a shot in a late attempt to put the Bruins up a goal. The league might come down and hand him a suspension over the hit.

The Lightning acquired Goodrow from the San Jose Sharks in the middle of the season. In 70 total games, he recorded eight goals and 26 points. All of his eight goals came with the Sharks. He only played eight games for Tampa Bay before the season paused because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With the 3-2 win over the Bruins, the Lightning moved to 2-0 in the postseason. The Lightning had 92 points during the regular season and could get a top seed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a victory over the Philadelphia Flyers over the weekend.

Tyler Johnson scored the go-ahead goal with 87 seconds left in the game to propel the Lightning to victory.

“At this point, I don’t think anyone’s really thinking about what happened in the pandemic-shortened regular season,” Johnson said. “This is a whole new thing for us and we’re trying to play the best hockey we can.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.