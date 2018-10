Tampa, FL (SportsNetwork.com) - The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed forward Richard Panik to a one-year, two-way contact on Friday.

Financial details were not released.

Panik, who was taken by the Lightning with the 52nd overall pick (second round) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, tallied three goals and 13 points in 50 games with Tampa last season.

The 23-year-old has spent his entire 75-game NHL career with the Lightning and has amassed eight goals and 22 points.